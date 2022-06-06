Tanger Factory Outlet ousts CFO James Williams

Jun. 06, 2022 8:21 AM ETTanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (SKT)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor2 Comments

Organization Chart

alexsl/E+ via Getty Images

  • Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) has dismissed its chief financial officer and treasurer, James F. Williams, the shopping center REIT said in a regulatory filing on Monday before the market open.
  • Williams and the company agreed his termination would be effective on July 1. The filing gave no reason for the dismissal, but said the CFO's departure isn't the result of any disagreement with the company on any financial disclosures, accounting matters, or any matter relating to Tanger's (SKT) operations, policies or practices.
  • SKT has started the search for a new CFO, it said.
  • Trading in Tanger Factory Outlets (SKT) was halted on the NYSE at 7:11 AM ET and resumed trading at 8:19 AM.
  • Previously (May 5), Tanger Factory (SKT) lifts 2022 FFO guidance after strong Q1 NOI growth, tenant sales
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.