Tanger Factory Outlet ousts CFO James Williams
Jun. 06, 2022 8:21 AM ETTanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (SKT)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) has dismissed its chief financial officer and treasurer, James F. Williams, the shopping center REIT said in a regulatory filing on Monday before the market open.
- Williams and the company agreed his termination would be effective on July 1. The filing gave no reason for the dismissal, but said the CFO's departure isn't the result of any disagreement with the company on any financial disclosures, accounting matters, or any matter relating to Tanger's (SKT) operations, policies or practices.
- SKT has started the search for a new CFO, it said.
- Trading in Tanger Factory Outlets (SKT) was halted on the NYSE at 7:11 AM ET and resumed trading at 8:19 AM.
- Previously (May 5), Tanger Factory (SKT) lifts 2022 FFO guidance after strong Q1 NOI growth, tenant sales