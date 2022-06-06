BDX to acquire pharmacy technology firm Parata Systems for ~$1.5B
Jun. 06, 2022 8:24 AM ETBecton, Dickinson and Company (BDX)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) and Frazier Healthcare Partners have signed a definitive agreement to acquire Parata Systems, innovative provider of pharmacy automation solutions.
- The purchase consideration is set to $1.525B in all-cash transaction.
- Parata provides pharmacy technology solutions that allows pharmacies to reduce costs and enhance patient safety. Its revenue stood at ~$220M for the last 12-month period, ended March 31, 2022.
- Synergy: BDX said the transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to revenue growth, adjusted operating margin and adjusted earnings per share and exceed BD's 2025 sales growth and margin targets, enhancing the company's ability to achieve its long-range targeted growth profile.
- "Pharmacy automation market segment that is expected to grow approximately 10% annually to $1.5B in the U.S. alone over 10 years," report.
- Transaction is expected to close by the end of H1 2023.
- Also Read: Morgan Stanley names 15 stocks that can weather a bear market