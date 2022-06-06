Futu Holdings (NASDAQ:FUTU) shares are perking up around 8% in Monday premarket trading after its Q1 earnings exceeded the average analyst estimate, highlighted by a Y/Y boost in the number of paying clients.

"During our fourth quarter 2021 earnings call, we guided for 200 thousand net new paying clients in 2022. In the first quarter, we added approximately 82 thousand paying clients and we are confident to deliver on our prior guidance," said CEO and Chairman Leaf Hua Li.

Meanwhile, Q1 EPADS of HK$3.85 ($0.49) topped the average Wall Street estimate of $3.30 but declined from HK$8.02 in the year-ago period. Revenue of HK$1.6B ($209.51M) also beat the consensus of HK$1.59B but fell from HK$2.2B in Q1 of last year.

Brokerage commission and handling charge income was HK$967.47M in the first quarter, down from HK$1.3B in Q1 2021.

Operating expenses totaled HK$748.34M in Q1 compared with HK$489.8M in Q1 2021.

Q1 gross profit of HK$1.4B dipped from HK$1.8B in the year-ago quarter. Still, gross margin was 86.1% in Q1 vs. 79.9% in Q1 2021.

Trading volume for Q1 declined 41.0% Y/Y to HK$1.3T. And daily average revenue trades ("DARTs") slid 34.0% Y/Y to 595,992.

