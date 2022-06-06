Risk of recession 'picking up,' but no reason to be alarmed yet - AllianceBernstein analyst

AllianceBernstein analyst Jenny Zeng said Monday that signals from the bond market pointed to increased recession risk down the line, but strong balance sheets for companies and consumers limit the near-term danger.

"The risk of a recession is picking up, but we're not at the point where we need to be alarmed yet," AllianceBernstein's co-head of Asia Pacific fixed income told CNBC.

Zeng pointed to the yield curve for the U.S. Treasury market as the main signal of an eventual economic contraction. She noted that the flattened curve (when the yield on short-duration bonds is close to the yield on longer-duration ones) suggests traders have concerns about future economic strength.

That said, Zeng thinks that the strong cash position held on both corporate and personal balance sheets will support the economy in the near term.

"We don't really see imbalances no matter on the corporate or the household balance sheet, so that lowers the probability of having an immediate shock on the economy," she said.

Looking at the bond market as a whole, Zeng contended that "value has started to emerge" in fixed income assets, as they have "repriced aggressively" in 2022.

