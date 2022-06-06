Revlon looks to negotiate new terms with lenders

Revlon (NYSE:REV) is reportedly in talks with lenders on pushing back debt payment deadlines as the makeup seller looks to avoid a future bankruptcy filing.

Sources told The Wall Street Journal that the talks involve extending the maturity date on about $1.7B in debt that comes due as early as September of 2023. About half of Revlon's (REV) total debt is coming due by 2024.

The group of lenders in the discussion include Angelo Gordon, Glendon Capital Management LP, and King Street Capital Management. That group is reported to have hired Centerview Partners for the debt negotiations.

A deal is seen as critical because the lenders hold as collateral certain intellectual property assets that Revlon (REV) pledged back in 2020.

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on Revlon is flashing Sell due to low marks for momentum and earnings revisions.

Revlon (REV) closed at $4.52 on Friday vs. the 52-week trading range of $3.60 to $17.65.