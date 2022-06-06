LI, VICI and PDD among pre market gainers
- DiDi Global (DIDI) +61% as Beijing looks to end cybersecurity probe.
- Yumanity Therapeutics (YMTX) +42% on all-stock merger with Kineta; lead product sale to J&J for $26M.
- Full Truck Alliance (YMM) +26% as Beijing looks to end cybersecurity probe.
- Kanzhun Limited (BZ) +22% as Beijing looks to end cybersecurity probe.
- Array Technologies (ARRY) +19%.
- FTC Solar (FTCI) +17%.
- Gaotu Techedu (GOTU) +15% on Q1 results.
- Shoals Technologies (SHLS) +15%.
- Sunrun (RUN) +14% Biden to waive solar panel duties, eyes other tariff relief.
- Sunworks (SUNW) +13%.
- Mullen Automotive (MULN) +13%.
- Sunnova Energy International (NOVA) +12% Biden to waive solar panel duties, eyes other tariff relief.
- SunPower (SPWR) +10% Biden to waive solar panel duties, eyes other tariff relief.
- KE Holdings (BEKE) +9%.
- Li Auto (LI) +9%.
- RLX Technology (RLX) +9%.
- Dingdong (DDL) +8%.
- Canadian Solar (CSIQ) +7% sells 70% stake in two of Brazil's largest solar projects.
- Daqo New Energy (DQ) +8% Biden to waive solar panel duties, eyes other tariff relief.
- VICI Properties (VICI) +8%.
- Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) +8% after S&P 500 callup.
- Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) +8%.
- Pinduoduo (PDD) +8%.
- UP Fintech Holding (TIGR) +8%.
- Futu Holdings (FUTU) +8% on Q1 results.