Early on into Monday’s premarket trading session and investors will notice that JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) has risen after the company has enhanced its offer letter to take over Spirit Airlines (SAVE). Also rising early on is ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) after the stock has been added into the S&P 500 list.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) is another stock trending in the green after the organization posted positive forward guidance, Meanwhile, Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) trades lower as the company has eliminated its COO.

Gainers

JetBlue Airways (JBLU) jumped higher in Monday’s premarket trading by 1.6% after the aviation firm submitted an improved offer for Spirit Airlines (SAVE). JBLU’s attempted takeover comes as the firm plans to convince shareholders to forego Frontier Air Group’s (ULCC) competing offer.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) popped 7.1% after news came out on Friday that the American semiconductor supplier firm was added to the reshuffling of the S&P 500 Index.

Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) jumped higher by 2.4% in early trading after the stock reported strong Q2 guidance as its May proforma occupancy was 67.9% for its 46 consolidated hotels, also occupancy is forecasted to be 76.3% in June 2022.

Decliner

Tupperware Brands (TUP) trades slightly in the red after it announced that it had terminated Chief Operating Officer Cassandra Harris’ employment with the company. TUP is lower by 0.1%.

