Tradeweb Markets gets Top Pick status at Credit Suisse as interest rates rise
Jun. 06, 2022 8:38 AM ETTradeweb Markets Inc. (TW)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Credit Suisse analyst Gautam Sawant named Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW) a Top Pick on Monday, due to its position to benefit from higher interest rates.
- "The firm is uniquely positioned across rates, credit, money markets, and equities to benefit from the rate hiking cycle while revenue diversification across the fixed income asset complex creates durable long-term growth prospects," Sawant wrote in a note to clients.
- He views the stock as "defensive and offensive," on the belief that the company "can generate healthy volume growth across market cycles dues to product breadth, platform innovation, and electronification."
- The analyst also pointed out that Tradeweb's (TW) next-twelve-month price/earnings ratio has come down to 35x from ~50x in 2021, and is currently trading in line with its historical 1.6x premium to the group.
- Sawant's bullishness contrasts with the SA Quant rating of Sell (note poor marks in valuation and momentum) and aligns with the average Wall Street rating of Buy.
- SA contributor Brad Kenagy explains how Tradeweb (TW) benefits from inflation by being the middleman