Goldman Sachs still sees a narrow path to an economic soft landing

Goldman Sachs is sticking with prediction that the Fed can still avoid a recession as it tightens, even with the recent strong payrolls number.

"We continue to see the US economy on a narrow path to a soft landing," chief economist Jan Hatzius wrote on a note. "The 390k increase in nonfarm payrolls in May beat expectations, but the unemployment rate has now been flat at 3.6% for three months, the underemployment rate U6 edged up again, and average hourly earnings registered another benign 0.3% gain."

"Moreover, job openings have started to decline," Hatzius said. "The official JOLTS series dropped sharply in April and timelier private-sector measures suggest that this drop continued in May."

Goldman still puts the chances of a recession in the next two years at 35%, even with the recent disappointing results from big-name retailers.

"We fielded a number of questions about an imminent recession following the Q1 earnings reports from Walmart (WMT) and Target (TGT)," Hatzius said. "But the macroeconomic significance of these disappointments is limited, in our view."

"Part of the problem was a large increase in shipping costs, consistent with what we see in the economic data but not really new information," he added. "Then there was the spending shift away from discretionary items in April noted in the Target earnings call. Since that call, however, we have learned that real personal consumption in April was actually quite solid; in any case, we should expect goods consumption to underperform service consumption as the economy emerges more fully from the pandemic."

"Most notably, statistical measures of sequential PCE inflation - especially our trimmed core index - have eased over the past few months," Hatzius said.

"However, one area where the news has been more mixed is the auto sector, as semiconductor supply is improving but shortages of auto parts from Ukraine and China are putting upward pressure on prices. This is one reason why we expect a 0.5% increase in the May core CPI."

AllianceBernstein analyst Jenny Zeng said today that risks of a recession are picking up.