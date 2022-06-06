Exela Technologies rolls out next step in capital deployment strategy
Jun. 06, 2022 8:39 AM ETExela Technologies, Inc. (XELA)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) is rolling out the next step in its capital deployment strategy that calls for sales of several stand-alone assets.
- The move is estimated to generate proceeds in excess of $200M. The company may supplement this effort by raising lower cost debt and equity capital using currently effective registration statements.
- The capital deployment strategy was announced last year as part of a broader mandate to maximize shareholder value, proactively negotiate remaining debt maturities and materially reduce total amount of debt along with repurchases of common stock.
- Executive Chairman Par Chadha stated, "We are close to finishing the first step of what we announced last September and our plans now include sales of assets as an incremental source of capital, with the ultimate goal of initiating a stock buyback program in the future, and returning capital to shareholders. We are thankful to our large, global shareholder base, our employees and our customers as we roll out the next step in our Strategy for 2022 and beyond."
- The implementation of the strategy is dependent upon obtaining appropriate approvals of various internal and external stakeholders.
- XELA shares have popped 5% pre-market