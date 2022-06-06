Commercial-stage biotech Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) announced on Monday that the FDA granted both orphan drug and rare pediatric disease designations for inclacumab and GBT021601 (GBT601) for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD).

A human monoclonal antibody, Inclacumab, is currently undergoing a Phase 3 trial targeting patients with SCD.

Meanwhile, a Phase 1 trial has resumed for the evaluation of GBT021601, a drug with a similar mechanism of action to the company’s SCD therapy Oxbryta. The Phase 2 portion of a Phase 2/3 trial is expected to start by mid-year, the company said.

With its orphan drug designation, the FDA aims to offer financial incentives to drug developers targeting rare diseases and conditions.

In addition to tax credits for clinical trial costs and waiver of the user fee for marketing applications, the developers of orphan drugs can claim seven years of marketing exclusivity upon regulatory approval of the treatment.

In awarding the RPD tag, the federal agency picks drug candidates targeted at serious and life-threatening diseases affecting less than 200K individuals in the U.S. with a primary impact on children aged 18 years or younger.

If the drugs with the RPD win approval from the FDA, the sponsor of its marketing application is entitled to receive a Priority Review Voucher (PRV) from the regulator.

According to Seeking Alpha contributor BioSci Capital Partners, Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) is in a successful transition to a commercial stage biotech.