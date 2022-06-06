Great Elm to raise debt capital

Jun. 06, 2022 8:43 AM ETGreat Elm Group, Inc. (GEG)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) commences underwritten public offering of unsecured notes due 2027.
  • The notes are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq under the trading symbol “GEGGL,” and to trade thereon within 30 days from the original issue date.
  • The interest rate and other terms of the notes have yet to be determined.
  • Net proceeds will be used to make investments in Monomoy Properties REIT, LLC and/or for general corporate purposes, including making opportunistic investments or refinancing subsidiary preferred stock or other indebtedness.
