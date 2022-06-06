American Homes 4 Rent and Värde Partners sign $500M land banking facility agreement

Jun. 06, 2022 8:47 AM ETAmerican Homes 4 Rent (AMH)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) and Värde Partners, global alternative investment firm, entered into a land banking facility agreement which provides $500M in initial capacity to acquire and develop new land opportunities.
  • The two firms have recently closed their first six land transactions into the facility, representing total acquisition and development costs of $150M+, and due diligence is underway on additional sites.
  • "The demand for high-quality single-family rental homes has never been higher despite a persistent shortfall in supply, creating opportunities to invest in segments that we believe are well-positioned for growth," Värde Senior Managing Director Brendan Bosman commented.
