Turkey's central bank takes steps to use more lira assets as collateral - Reuters
Jun. 06, 2022 8:48 AM ETiShares MSCI Turkey ETF (TUR), TUSCBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- As part of its currency strategy, the Turkish central bank has reportedly taken steps to increase the use of lira-linked assets as collateral, Reuters reported Monday.
- Specifically, the central bank, starting on June 24, will require a minimum of 45% of collateral in swap transactions coming from its holdings of domestic government bonds, Reuters noted.
- And the discount rate for CPI-indexed securities used as collateral will be doubled to 30% from 15%, the bankers said, as reported by Reuters.
- The move comes as the country faces currency depreciation and surging consumer price inflation. Towards the end of May, the central bank had decided to keep its policy rate unchanged for the fifth consecutive month.
- Meanwhile, the lira on Monday is weakening to 16.58 against the U.S. dollar, bringing its losses to over 20% this year, as the central bank keeps cutting interest rates in the wake of multi-decade high inflation.
