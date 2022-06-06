Repsol and ENI back to trading Venezuelan oil
Jun. 06, 2022 By: Nathan Allen
- According to sources cited by Reuters, ENI (NYSE:E) and Repsol (OTCQX:REPYY) are set to resume shipping Venezuelan oil (CO1:COM) to Europe.
- Nearly two years after US sanctions halted commercial activity, the US State Department will permit Venezuela's state oil company to swap oil with European counterparts in exchange for debt relief.
- There's no indication ENI (E) and Repsol (OTCQX:REPYY) will be permitted to return to exploration and development work in country.
- Conversely, Chevron's (CVX) request to take oil (CO1:COM) in exchange for past debts was reportedly denied; however, the supermajor has been permitted to perform maintenance work in country.