Repsol and ENI back to trading Venezuelan oil

Jun. 06, 2022

Crude oil and petroleum concept. Pump jack, US dollar notes and Venezuela flag background

JNemchinova/iStock via Getty Images

  • According to sources cited by Reuters, ENI (NYSE:E) and Repsol (OTCQX:REPYY) are set to resume shipping Venezuelan oil (CO1:COM) to Europe.
  • Nearly two years after US sanctions halted commercial activity, the US State Department will permit Venezuela's state oil company to swap oil with European counterparts in exchange for debt relief.
  • There's no indication ENI (E) and Repsol (OTCQX:REPYY) will be permitted to return to exploration and development work in country.
  • Conversely, Chevron's (CVX) request to take oil (CO1:COM) in exchange for past debts was reportedly denied; however, the supermajor has been permitted to perform maintenance work in country.
