SmartCard Marketing Systems forms a JV partnership with KanaCash

Jun. 06, 2022 8:54 AM ETSmart Card Marketing Systems Inc. (SMKG)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

Business Partnership. business man investor handshake with effect global network link connection and graph chart of stock market graphic diagram, digital technology, internet and partnership concept

vittaya25/iStock via Getty Images

  • SmartCard Marketing Systems (OTCPK:SMKG) enters into a JV partnership with Africa based KanaCash, a digital fintech organization.

  • As part of this initiative in exchange of licensing, KanaCash has offered 15% stake to SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc. at a valuation of $4M.

  • The alliance seeks at providing KanaCash its proprietary Intellectual Property Portfolio offering to enable a marketplace linked with digital wallet for the merchant and customers based in Africa - offering them a unique solutions in digital payments.

  • The JV enables KanaCash to reach their goal and aims at capitalizing and implementing the tech suite in the untapped market. 

