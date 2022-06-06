SmartCard Marketing Systems forms a JV partnership with KanaCash
Jun. 06, 2022 8:54 AM ETSmart Card Marketing Systems Inc. (SMKG)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
SmartCard Marketing Systems (OTCPK:SMKG) enters into a JV partnership with Africa based KanaCash, a digital fintech organization.
As part of this initiative in exchange of licensing, KanaCash has offered 15% stake to SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc. at a valuation of $4M.
The alliance seeks at providing KanaCash its proprietary Intellectual Property Portfolio offering to enable a marketplace linked with digital wallet for the merchant and customers based in Africa - offering them a unique solutions in digital payments.
The JV enables KanaCash to reach their goal and aims at capitalizing and implementing the tech suite in the untapped market.