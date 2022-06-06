Flower One announces additional $5M loan
Jun. 06, 2022 8:55 AM ETFlower One Holdings Inc. (FLOOF)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
- Flower One (OTCQX:FLOOF) receives a $5M loan from RB Loan Portfolio II.
- Company and certain of its subsidiaries are parties to an existing loan agreement with the Term Lender with respect to the company’s existing $45.65M term debt.
- The loan has made an additional $5M available with respect to the term debt.
- The maturity date of the term debt is June 30, 2023.
- “This capital infusion will enable us to complete the first phase of capital expenditures and provide working capital to the business. We are grateful for the runway this will provide as we work towards our goal of achieving positive cash flow,” said Kellen O’Keefe, President & CEO.