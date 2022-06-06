Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) said its medicine roflumilast foam helped reduce severity of a skin disease called seborrheic dermatitis, meeting the main goal of a late-stage study.

Seborrheic dermatitis is a skin condition which mainly affects the scalp, causing scaly patches, redness and dandruff.

The phase 3 trial, dubbed STRATUM, evaluated topical roflumilast foam versus vehicle to treat adolescents and adults with moderate to severe seborrheic dermatitis.

The company said the trial met the main goal with 80.1% of people treated with roflumilast foam achieving Investigator Global Assessment (IGA) compared to 59.2% of patients treated with vehicle.

IGA is a measure of measure of disease severity.

IGA success was defined as an IGA score of clear or almost clear skin plus a ≥2 grade improvement from the time treatment began, the company noted.

Arcutis (ARQT) added that Improvement with roflumilast foam was seen early by week 2, compared to patients receiving vehicle.

In addition, more than 50% of patients treated with roflumilast foam achieved an IGA score of clear at week-8, according to the company.

The drug also showed statistically significant improvements compared to vehicle on key secondary goals, including itch, scaling, and redness.

The company noted that roflumilast foam was well-tolerated.

Arcutis (ARQT) plans to file a new drug application with the FDA in H1 2023 seeking approval of roflumilast foam in dermatitis.