Alltemp's cryptocurrency mining operation fully operational and online
Jun. 06, 2022 9:02 AM ETAlltemp, Inc. (LTMP)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Alltemp's (OTCPK:LTMP) first 10 nodes of its immersion cooled cryptocurrency mining operation have been deployed and are fully operational.
- The company currently has 6Gh/s online and is in negotiations to acquire 11Gh/s in the next 60 days.
- The company also plans to purchase 200 bitcoin AntMiners in the coming months, with future purchases of
- AntMiners subject to the availability of capital.
- The company is seeking a larger space to accommodate its needs for significant computing power, bandwidth, and digital storage.
- The company is investigating locations for a company-owned data center for large-scale mining operations, data storage, and its heavily trafficked digital marketing platforms in the business-friendly states of Texas and Florida.
- The company’s consumer-facing digital marketing platform and suite of tools is currently in development with Los Angeles-based design firm, PurposeLab (www.purposelab.com) and the beta version is expected to launch this summer, with a final release in the fall.
