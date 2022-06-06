PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) is providing a significant discount to investors if UBS projections prove correct.

A team of analysts at the bank led by Jay Sole indicated that “long-term drivers” of growth make for a “3 to 1 upside/downside skew” and make the stock a bargain at current levels.

“We think PVH has the brand strength and balance sheet to drive earnings growth over

the long term, despite multiple macro headwinds,” Sole wrote. “New CEO Stefan Larsson has only just begun executing his plan to improve PVH's profitability and we think there are major margin unlocks that will play out over the next few years.”

He added that the Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands remain very strong and should be able to sustain sales growth for PVH sans international tourism tailwinds. As nearly 90% of profits come from outside of North America, this metric will be critical to continuing toward management’s growth targets.

To affirm that confidence, the team leveraged “Transcriptlytics”, a text analytics framework developed by UBS to analyze earnings call transcripts, to assess quarterly commentary. While the software suggested there are some concerns building about US dollar strength and challenges in China, the overall review confirmed that management remains confident in its outlook for the full year after delivering an earnings beat on Thursday.

In particular, Sole’s team expects “continued margin expansion as PVH implements multiple self-help initiatives and the North America business continues to recover.” The bank reiterated a “Buy” rating on shares alongside a $132 price target, suggesting 83% upside from Friday’s closing price.

