Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) +4.4% pre-market after saying on Monday it completed installation of its pilot production line designed to produce EV-scale solid-state cells, with the aim of beginning shipments of pre-production battery cells by year-end for validation testing by partners BMW and Ford.

When running at full capacity, Solid Power expects its EV cell pilot line will be capable of producing 300 large-format sulfide-based cells per week, or ~15K cells annually, with the majority of those being planned for automotive qualification testing.

"With the EV cell pilot line now installed, our next big challenge is commencing production at scale and building cells that meet the requirements necessary for us to enter into automotive qualification later this year," Solid Power (SLDP) COO Derek Johnson said.

Solid Power (SLDP) offers "innovative battery technology [that is] driving the industry forward," Sandis Weil writes in a bullish analysis published on Seeking Alpha.