Amarin to implement restructuring plan to save $100M; shares up 8% premarket
Jun. 06, 2022 9:07 AM ETAmarin Corporation plc (AMRN)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Amarin Corp. (NASDAQ:AMRN) will undertake an organizational restructuring plan in an effort to save $100M over the next year.
- Shares are up 8% in premarket trading.
- This will result in a 90% reduction of its U.S. commercial team based on where it was before the pandemic and introduction of generic Vascepa (icosapent ethyl). The workforce will be reduced by 40% of its current level.
- Amarin (AMRN) said the move will allow the company to focus on the launch of Vascepa/Vazkepa in Europe and expanding the cholesterol-lowering drug to other parts of the world.
- Monday morning, Amarin (AMRN) appointed Tom Reilly CFO effective June 20.