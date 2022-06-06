Amarin to implement restructuring plan to save $100M; shares up 8% premarket

Jun. 06, 2022 9:07 AM ETAmarin Corporation plc (AMRN)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Company restructuring on book. Business and finance concept.

syahrir maulana/iStock via Getty Images

  • Amarin Corp. (NASDAQ:AMRN) will undertake an organizational restructuring plan in an effort to save $100M over the next year.
  • Shares are up 8% in premarket trading.
  • This will result in a 90% reduction of its U.S. commercial team based on where it was before the pandemic and introduction of generic Vascepa (icosapent ethyl). The workforce will be reduced by 40% of its current level.
  • Amarin (AMRN) said the move will allow the company to focus on the launch of Vascepa/Vazkepa in Europe and expanding the cholesterol-lowering drug to other parts of the world.
  • Monday morning, Amarin (AMRN) appointed Tom Reilly CFO effective June 20.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.