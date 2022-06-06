SailPoint Technologies drops after Anaplan deal price with Thoma Bravo cut
Jun. 06, 2022 9:09 AM ETAnaplan, Inc. (PLAN), SAILBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- SailPoint Technologies fell 3.4% in premarket trading after private equity firm Thoma Bravo, which is buying the cybersecurity company, renegotiated another deal with Anaplan lower.
- Thoma Bravo revised its takeover price with Anaplan down to $63.75/share from $66 in cash. Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) dropped 3.9%. Thoma Bravo and Anaplan agreed to amend the deal to resolve a disagreement between the parties regarding compliance with certain terms of the merger agreement, according to a statement.
- Thoma Bravo agreed to buy SailPoint (NYSE:SAIL) for $65.25/share in April. Representatives for SAIL and Thoma Bravo didn't immediately return Seeking Alpha email requests for comment on their transaction.
- On Wednesday SailPoint (SAIL) announced that the HSR waiting period for the Thoma Bravo deal had expired.