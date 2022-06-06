JBG SMITH closes additional $344M in capital recycling, expands share repurchase by $500M
Jun. 06, 2022 9:10 AM ETJBG SMITH Properties (JBGS)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- JBG SMITH (NYSE:JBGS) announced the sale of two assets for $344M, as well as an increase of its share repurchase authorization by $500M to $1B.
- The authorization includes $31M remaining for repurchases under the Board's prior authorization approved in March 2020.
- The company closed the $198M sale of its PenPlace development site to Amazon for the second phase of its HQ2; sale was used to facilitate a like-kind exchange for JBG SMITH's acquisition of The Batley, apartment building in DC's Union Market which closed in 2021.
- The two buildings are still on schedule to deliver in 2023 with several local retailers already announced for the ground floor.
- "We set a target to market $1B of non-core office and land assets in 2022 and are well on our way to exceeding this goal with $990M closed YTD. These proceeds provide us the flexibility to invest in opportunities with the highest potential risk-adjusted returns, including share repurchases," investment chief George Xanders commented.