Cogent launches $450M notes offering
Jun. 06, 2022 9:12 AM ETCogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (CCOI)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Cogent Communications Holdings (NASDAQ:CCOI) subsidiary Cogent Communications Group, to commence an offering of $450M aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2027 to be offered and sold only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers and to certain non-U.S. persons in transactions outside the United States.
- Net proceeds from the offering will be used to finance the redemption in full of the €350M aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 4.375% senior unsecured notes due 2024.
- The company intends to use any remaining net proceeds for general corporate purposes and/or to make special or recurring dividends to the company.