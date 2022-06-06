Mullen Automotive to join Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes
Jun. 06, 2022 9:13 AM ETMullen Automotive, Inc. (MULN)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) will be joining the Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes on June 27, 2022, after the market opens.
- The stock will also be added to the appropriate growth and value indexes.
- "The inclusion of Mullen Automotive shares in the Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes, which are some of the stock market's top performance benchmarks, is a great honor," said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive. "I believe that our inclusion in the Russell Indexes will bring Mullen Automotive great visibility within the institutional investment community. This is an excellent milestone for our Company, which will provide increased liquidity and investor awareness.”
- MULN higher by ~14% in premarket trading.