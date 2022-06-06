Enlivex gets Israeli nod to start phase 1/2 Allocetra trial for treating peritoneal cancer
Jun. 06, 2022 9:13 AM ETEnlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) on Monday said it got the Israeli Ministry of Health's approval to start a phase 1/2 trial evaluating its cell therapy Allocetra with chemotherapy for the treatment of patients with peritoneal cancer.
- Peritoneal cancer is the cancer of the peritoneum, a membrane that lines the abdominal cavity, which can be caused either from a tumor in the peritoneum or from a tumor elsewhere in the body.
- ENLV's planned early-to-mid stage trial is expected to enroll a total of about 12 patients across four cohorts.
- The study's main goal will be evaluating the number and severity of Allocetra-related adverse events and serious adverse events during the 16-week period, starting from the first administration of study treatment.
- The company plans to start the trial in Q3 2022. Enlivex also said it expects to start an early-to-mid stage trial evaluating Allocetra in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor in late 2022.
- ENLV stock down marginally in premarket trading.