Enlivex gets Israeli nod to start phase 1/2 Allocetra trial for treating peritoneal cancer

Jun. 06, 2022 9:13 AM ETEnlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

  • Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) on Monday said it got the Israeli Ministry of Health's approval to start a phase 1/2 trial evaluating its cell therapy Allocetra with chemotherapy for the treatment of patients with peritoneal cancer.
  • Peritoneal cancer is the cancer of the peritoneum, a membrane that lines the abdominal cavity, which can be caused either from a tumor in the peritoneum or from a tumor elsewhere in the body.
  • ENLV's planned early-to-mid stage trial is expected to enroll a total of about 12 patients across four cohorts.
  • The study's main goal will be evaluating the number and severity of Allocetra-related adverse events and serious adverse events during the 16-week period, starting from the first administration of study treatment.
  • The company plans to start the trial in Q3 2022. Enlivex also said it expects to start an early-to-mid stage trial evaluating Allocetra in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor in late 2022.
  • ENLV stock down marginally in premarket trading.
