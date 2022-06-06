New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) is eliminating non-sufficient, uncollected, and unavailable funds fees on all of its consumer and business checking products as of Aug. 1, 2022. It's also ending transfer fees on its overdraft shield product on that same date, the company said Monday.

The bank is following many of its competitors in reducing or eliminating fees for overdrafts as they seek to hold onto customers amid increased competition from fintech firms.

As part of its review of the bank's products, New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) is also planning to introduce Early Pay during Q3, which allows customers access to their direct deposit paycheck up to two days sooner.

"The elimination of these fees and the introduction of Early Pay is another step in helping our customers better manage their finances," said NYCB Chairman, President, and CEO Thomas R. Cangemi.

Recently, NYCB introduced a checking account with no non-sufficient fund or overdraft fees, low minimum opening deposit requirements, and access to online banking and mobile banking with remote deposit.

While many banks have been eliminating or reducing overdraft fees, many consumers said they had paid overdraft fees earlier this year, according to a Morning Consult survey.