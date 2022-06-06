Curia adopts Berkeley Lights platform to ramp up antibody discovery capabilities
Jun. 06, 2022 9:16 AM ETBerkeley Lights, Inc. (BLI)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) on Monday announced Curia's adoption of the Beacon Optofluidic system and workflows from BLI to accelerate antibody-based drug discovery capabilities.
- Curia is a contract development and manufacturing firm.
- The Beacon system workflow at Curia leverages its proprietary Pentamice platform, CHO-GSN and TunaCHO platforms, as well as its antibody and cell-line engineering systems.
- With the adoption of the Beacon system, Curia expects to deliver antibody sequences with data analysis within weeks, and development candidates in 6 months or less.
- BLI stock rose ~4% in premarket trade on Monday.