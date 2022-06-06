JetBlue CEO calls out Spirit board for 'awful process' amid sweetened merger offer

As the company improved its offer to acquire low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines (SAVE), JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes called out Spirit's board of directors for the way it has handled a rival offer from Frontier Air (ULCC)

Speaking to CNBC, the head of JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) also expressed confidence that the merger will be able to pass regulatory scrutiny, saying that deal will "absolutely" receive government approval.

In making that judgment, Hayes pointed to "unprecedented" concessions that JBLU has offered to make in the wake of the merger, including giving up many of SAVE's gates at major airports.

Hayes also spotlighted what he called the "JetBlue effect" -- the tendency of other airlines to match JBLU's lower fares, something they don't tend to do with ultra-low-cost airlines, like SAVE.

"This is the most compelling solution to help keep this industry competitive, to help keep these large four legacy carriers in check and keep consumers benefiting from low fares," he said of the merger.

On the issue of Spirit's board, Hayes contended that JBLU "clearly [has] a superior proposal" to ULCC and called on the firm's directors to "properly engage with us."

"This has been a really awful process from a corporate governance point of view," he said.

In its latest proposal, JBLU raised the reverse break-up fee included in the deal to $350M, increasing it by $150M from the previous offer. The company also said it would provide a prepayment of $1.50 per share to be offered as a cash dividend to SAVE shareholders once they approve the deal.

These additions come on top of a $30-per-share offer to acquire the low-cost air carrier. Shareholders are scheduled to vote on ULCC's rival offer on Friday.

