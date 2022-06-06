Kona Gold Beverage posted highest monthly revenue in May

Jun. 06, 2022 9:18 AM ETKona Gold Beverage, Inc. (KGKG)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Kona Gold Beverage (OTCQB:KGKGposted its highest monthly gross revenue in May. 
  • The company’s subsidiaries combined gross revenue was ~$480,000 during that period with subsidiary breakdowns of ~$345,000 from Gold Leaf Distribution and ~$135,000 from Kona Gold.
  • Gold Leaf Distribution also posted its highest monthly gross revenue in May.
  • Kona is experiencing phenomenal growth and is looking to match or surpass 2021 revenues in the first two quarters of 2022.
  • This marks the second major Grocery/Supermarket chain the Company has announced in 2022 where Ooh La Lemin will be sold.
  • Stock drops 1% during pre-market.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.