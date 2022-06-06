Kona Gold Beverage posted highest monthly revenue in May
Jun. 06, 2022 9:18 AM ETKona Gold Beverage, Inc. (KGKG)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Kona Gold Beverage (OTCQB:KGKG) posted its highest monthly gross revenue in May.
- The company’s subsidiaries combined gross revenue was ~$480,000 during that period with subsidiary breakdowns of ~$345,000 from Gold Leaf Distribution and ~$135,000 from Kona Gold.
- Gold Leaf Distribution also posted its highest monthly gross revenue in May.
- Kona is experiencing phenomenal growth and is looking to match or surpass 2021 revenues in the first two quarters of 2022.
- This marks the second major Grocery/Supermarket chain the Company has announced in 2022 where Ooh La Lemin will be sold.
- Stock drops 1% during pre-market.