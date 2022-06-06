CarOffer launches PremiumXchange™
Jun. 06, 2022 9:18 AM ETCarGurus, Inc. (CARG)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- CarOffer (NASDAQ:CARG) has launched the first national non-affiliated online pre-owned vehicle exchange desk, PremiumXchange™.
- PX will allow dealers to exchange vehicles with one another across the country at prices set by the dealers themselves.
- Identifying these trade scenarios instantly from a pool of hundreds of thousands of vehicles will give dealers a powerful new tool to manage their inventories.
- “Our scale and national footprint of over 10,000 enrolled dealer locations, combined with CarGurus’ unique market pricing insight, IMV, are the key elements that make PX so powerful and virtually impossible to emulate.” said Bruce Thompson, CarOffer CEO and Founder.