KWEB and related Chinese ETFs jump on news from DiDi Global

Chinese-based exchange traded funds such as the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) have trended well into the green in early trading after Beijing announced plans to conclude its yearlong cyber security probe into DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI).

KWEB trades higher early on by 7.2%, despite being lower on the year by 13.3%.

The relieving market news has given Chinese stocks and ETFs across the board a positive boost. KWEB with its 50 holdings does not even hold a position in DIDI but still finds itself on the move.

China’s decision to end its cyber security probe provides breathing room for big tech names besides the ride hailing giant. Moreover, KWEB finds itself full of these types of names.

Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY) and Alibaba Group (BABA) are KWEB’s top two holdings. Together they have a combined 20% representation of the fund and have experienced a topside push thanks to decisions by Beijing. As the market opened up TCEHY is +2.7% and BABA is +8.4%.

While KWEB has seen positive momentum early on, it’s not the only fund to do so. Below are a handful of other China-related ETFs along with their daily price action: (NASDAQ:PGJ) +6.7%, (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) +4.7, (FLCH) +3.5%, (FXI) +3.8%, (MCHI) +3.6%, (CHIQ) +5.8%, (GXC) +3.4%, (EMQQ) +4.2%, and (CXSE) +4.4%.

The Chinese ride-hailing giant DiDi Global has now surged more than 60% early on during Monday’s session.