Saudi lifts oil prices to Asia as Chinese demand set to recover

Jun. 06, 2022

  • Last week, OPEC+ agreed to accelerate production growth in July and August; an announcement welcomed by oil importing nations around the world.
  • However, elevated production plans do not appear to be translating into lower prices at the hub or via contract; with China set to return from lockdown, prices are rising even as supply is scheduled to increase.
  • Saudi Aramco (ARMCO) sets monthly contract premiums / discounts in relation to exchange-based prices; over the weekend, Aramco (AMRCO) announced that July volumes will be sold to Asia at the second-highest premium in history:
  • Contract premiums to the US were unchanged, although Aramco (ARMCO) lifted prices to Europe across the board by $1.20 - $2.20 per barrel.
  • Alternatively, increased pricing could be an acknowledgment from Aramco (ARMCO) that OPEC+ will struggle to hit production targets, a view supported by several months of weak performance.
