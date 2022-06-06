Clovis Oncology stock rises on positive data from Phase 3 ovarian cancer treatment trial

Jun. 06, 2022

  • Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) said on Monday its therapy Rubraca significantly improved progression-free survival compared with placebo in women with advanced ovarian cancer in a late-stage trial.
  • The trial, dubbed Athena-Mono, met its primary endpoint, which showed Rubraca versus placebo improved progression-free survival by investigator assessment in both populations in the primary efficacy analyses - HRD-positive and all patients randomized.
  • The median progression-free survival for the HRD-positive patient population treated with the therapy was 28.7 months compared to 11.3 months among those who received placebo, the company said.
  • While, the median progression-free survival for all patients was 20.2 months compared to 9.2 months among those who received placebo.
  • The results from another trial called Athena-Combo - rucaparib plus nivolumab versus rucaparib - is expected in Q1 2023.
