Clovis Oncology stock rises on positive data from Phase 3 ovarian cancer treatment trial
Jun. 06, 2022 9:24 AM ETClovis Oncology, Inc. (CLVS)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) said on Monday its therapy Rubraca significantly improved progression-free survival compared with placebo in women with advanced ovarian cancer in a late-stage trial.
- Stock up 6.3% before the bell.
- The trial, dubbed Athena-Mono, met its primary endpoint, which showed Rubraca versus placebo improved progression-free survival by investigator assessment in both populations in the primary efficacy analyses - HRD-positive and all patients randomized.
- The median progression-free survival for the HRD-positive patient population treated with the therapy was 28.7 months compared to 11.3 months among those who received placebo, the company said.
- While, the median progression-free survival for all patients was 20.2 months compared to 9.2 months among those who received placebo.
- The results from another trial called Athena-Combo - rucaparib plus nivolumab versus rucaparib - is expected in Q1 2023.