Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) +3.2% pre-market after saying on Monday it signed a letter on intent with Westinghouse Electric with the aim of accelerating clean hydrogen production in the commercial nuclear power market.

The companies said they will jointly develop an optimized and large-scale high temperature integrated electrolysis solution for the nuclear industry, although few details were provided.

"We are proud Westinghouse has turned to Bloom and our solid oxide technology to supercharge the clean hydrogen economy," Bloom Energy's (BE) VP of hydrogen Rick Beuttel said, noting solid oxide technology is well suited for nuclear applications, efficiently harnessing steam to further improve the economics of hydrogen production.

Bloom Energy (BE) offers investors potential "100% upside on superior power generation platform [and] industry tailwinds," Simple Investing writes in a bullish analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.