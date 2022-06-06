Freedom Boat Club expansion further accelerates growth of Brunswick’s recurring revenue businesses

Jun. 06, 2022 9:28 AM ETBrunswick Corporation (BC)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) announces Freedom Boat Club this week is expected surpass 50,000 memberships across its 360 global locations, made up of both corporate locations and a continually growing network of franchise partners.
  • Freedom’s 50,000 memberships cover more than 75,000 global members constituting a growing, energetic, and diverse community of boating enthusiasts and has become a catalyst for new and future generations of boating participation, strengthening the entire industry.
  • Since the company’s acquisition of Freedom in 2019, the company has more than doubled its memberships, locations, and the number of boats in its fleet.
  • Freedom’s contribution to the company’s top-line is anticipated to double in 2022 vs. 2021 as it scales quickly to deliver its 2025 financial targets.
  • Th company’s recurring revenue businesses already deliver more than 40 percent of total company earnings with a target to exceed 50 percent by 2025.
  • Shares +1% PM
