Apple WWDC: Tech giant shows off new MacBook Air with M2 chip, iOS 16 and more

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) held its annual Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday, showing off several new updates to its operating systems, including iOS 16 and the new M2 chip, going into a new MacBook Air.

WWDC is designed to give [the developers] community the very best technology they need to do their work, Apple (AAPL) Chief Executive Tim Cook said, adding more than 34M developers are now a part of the tech giant's community.

Apple (AAPL) shares were up nearly 0.5% to $146.06 in mid-day trading on Monday.

Some of the notable updates include:

iOS: Craig Federighi, Apple's (AAPL) senior vice president of Software Engineering, noted that iOS 16 is getting an all-new lock screen. The new lock screen will have more ways to personalize, including subtle depth effects and customizing photos, fonts and colors.

New wallpapers are also being introduced as part of the new iOS 16 lock screen, along with shuffled photos.

Apple (AAPL) is also letting developers customize the lock screen with WidgetKit.

Notifications are being changed, rolling up from the bottom, and a new use known as Live Activities, including where an Uber (UBER) ride is or how a person is doing on their workout.

Apps can also be filtered on the lock screen with a new Focus Feature, letting a person draw boundaries on what needs attention at the time.

Federighi said Messages would also get updates, including the ability to edit messages and unsend a text.

SharePlay is now coming to FaceTime to let users experience SharePlay-supported apps face to face, as well as Messages.

Other new features of iOS 16 include live text capabilities being added to video, the use of Siri in apps, Apple Wallet and the continued expansion of Apple Pay to include new payments, including Apple Pay Later, Apple's entry into the buy-now-pay-later, or BNPL, market, competing against Affirm (AFRM) and Block's (SQ) Afterpay, among others.

Apple (AAPL) Maps is also coming to 11 new countries as part of iOS 16, along with several new transit features.

Apple News will also get a My Sports feature as part of iOS 16 and is available in the U.S., U.K., Canada and Australia.

As part of iOS 16, iCloud is getting a new Shared Photo Library feature to make sharing photos amongst friends and family even easier.

The new iOS will also have new safety features, including Safety Check, which can let someone in an abusive relationship rebuke the access of the abusive person, a new Home app and new CarPlay features.

iPadOS:

watchOS: Kevin Lynch, Apple's (AAPL) VP, Technology, noted that watchOS 9 will have four new watch faces, including a lunar watch face.

As part of watchOS 9, the Workout app is getting new features to track running exercise and improved workout metrics, such as heart rate zones.

Apple (AAPL) said that the Fitness app in watchOS, is now available to all iPhone users, even for those who don't have an Apple Watch.

A new sleep function, known as Sleep Stages, is part of the new watchOS, letting users understand how much time was spent in each stage.

The company also said watchOS 9 would get a new feature to track a person's history of Atrial Fibrillation, or AFib, and expects to get clearance from the FDA on this feature soon.

Other new features coming to watchOS 9 include support for six more languages, developer integration with Apple TV and more.

macOS: As part of the updates to the Mac, Apple (AAPL) introduced the M2, the second-generation of Apple-designed chips for the Mac.

The M2 chip will be built on 5 nm technology, have 20B transistors and contain more unified memory than the M1 chip, making it twice as fast as the next comparable PC chip at the same power. It also has a higher graphics performance than its predecessor.

tvOS:

New hardware: Apple (AAPL) announced an all-new MacBook Air with the new M2 chip.

Investment firm Bank of America recently raised its estimates for Apple (AAPL) iPhone sales, noting that it may have been too conservative.

