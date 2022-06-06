Announcing final data from a Phase 3 study, Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) said on Monday that its antibody-drug conjugate, Trodelvy reduced the risk of disease progression and improved survival by as much as 59% in metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) versus chemotherapy.

The global ASCENT study was designed to evaluate Trodelvy against single-agent chemotherapy of physician’s choice in R/R TNBC patients who received two or more systemic therapies previously, at least one of them for metastatic disease.

The data from the primary analysis, as presented at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (OTC:ASCO) Annual Meeting, indicated 4.8 months of median progression-free survival (the duration a person lives without the disease worsening) for patients who received Trodelvy.

Those who received chemotherapy (TPC) demonstrated a median progression-free survival of 1.7 months (HR: 0.41; p<0.0001)

Meanwhile, Trodelvy improved patients’ median overall survival (OS) by almost five months compared to chemotherapy (11.8 vs. 6.9 months; HR: 0.51; p<0.0001).

Trodelvy, also known as sacituzumab govitecan-hziy, is already approved in the U.S. as a third line option for certain patients with TNBC, a form of breast cancer that makes up nearly 15% of all cases.

The safety profile of the drug was consistent with previous findings for the therapy, with diarrhea and neutropenia cited as some of the commonest Grade ≥3 treatment-related adverse reactions.

Read: Over the weekend, Gilead (GILD) highlighted the potential of Trodelvy in more common HER2- metastatic breast cancer.