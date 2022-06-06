China-based Meten Holding Group (NASDAQ:METX), to date, has put 1,482 cryptocurrency mining machines into operation with an aggregate computing power of 150 petahashes per second ("PH/s"), according to updates on its developing digital currency business.

Furthermore, its previously disclosed purchase of 600 XP mining machines from Bitmain Technologies with an aggregate computing power of approximately 100PH/s are expected to be delivered and put into operation in the second half of 2022, the company said.

Meten (METX) added that it's looking to acquire additional mining machines that are currently in operation in an effort to achieve its goal of producing an aggregate computing power of 600PH/s to 800PH/s by the end of this year.

The company mined a total of 30.6 bitcoins (BTC-USD) as of May 31.

"We are committed to investing in mining machines to increase our computing power and improve our operating efficiency. Our goal is to hold and operate these mining machines for the long term and grow the size of our fleet of mining machines steadily," said Meten Chairman Jason Zhao.

In mid-March, Meten joined Global Blockchain to explore the digital currency sector.