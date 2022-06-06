Corcept to start phase 3 trial of relacorilant modulator plus chemo for ovarian cancer

Jun. 06, 2022

Female reproductive system diseases.uterus cancer and endometrial malignant tumor as a uterine medical concept.3d illustration

Mohammed Haneefa Nizamudeen/iStock via Getty Images

  • Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) on Monday said it will start a phase 3 trial of its cortisol modulator relacorilant combined with chemotherapy drug nab-paclitaxel for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.
  • The company said it would start the late-stage trial - which it named Rosella - after consultation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The trial design would closely track that of the company's earlier successful phase 2 study.
  • For Rosella, the company plans to enroll 360 women who will be randomized to get either relacorilant plus nab-paclitaxel or just nab-paclitaxel. All patients will have already received prior bevacizumab therapy, which is the current standard of care treatment in the U.S. for patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.
  • The trial's main goal will be progression free survival, with overall survival as a secondary goal.
  • Corcept said it plans to start the Rosella trial by the end of this month.
  • The company also said that results from the 178-patient mid-stage trial of relacorilant plus nab-paclitaxel will be orally presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology annual meeting.
