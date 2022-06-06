Sodexo's convenience business acquires vending firm VendEdge
Jun. 06, 2022 9:43 AM ETSodexo S.A. (SDXAY)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Sodexo (OTCPK:SDXAY) said Monday its convenience business InReach acquired VendEdge, a full-service vending company in southeastern U.S.
- "With VendEdge acquisition, we now have the right platform to grow in the southeastern U.S. market as well as expand our reach to clients without on-site kitchens who need premium food and beverage options," said Husein Kitabwalla, CEO, Food Transformation, Sodexo North America.
- Along with this acquisition, VendEdge CEO Dennis Thornton will remain closely involved in leading the Vend Purchase Group, a separate firm not impacted by this deal.