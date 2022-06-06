Arbutus and Vaccitech begin trial testing combo therapy for chronic hepatitis B virus treatment
- Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS -1.5%) and Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) had begun dosing first patient in a Phase 2a trial testing Arbutus’ RNAi therapeutic candidate, AB-729, in combination with Vaccitech’s T-cell stimulating immunotherapeutic, VTP-300, and standard-of-care to treat chronic hepatitis B Virus, the companies said.
- The mid-stage trial, which will enroll 40 patients, will evaluate the safety, antiviral activity and immunogenicity of VTP-300 administered after AB-729 in virologically-suppressed chronic HBV patients.
- All patients will receive AB-729 every 8 weeks plus standard-of-care nucleos(t)ide reverse transcriptase inhibitor (NA) therapy for 24 weeks. At week 24, treatment with AB-729 will stop. Patients will continue only their NA therapy and will be randomized to receive either VTP-300 or placebo for an additional 24 weeks.