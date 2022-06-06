NEXA names Mrs. Claudia Torres as interim CFO
Jun. 06, 2022 9:44 AM ETNexa Resources S.A. (NEXA)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) appoints company's head of corporate controller Mrs. Claudia Torres as interim CFO succeeding Mr. Rodrigo Menck, who will be stepping down from his role of CFO as of July 06, 2022.
- Mrs. Claudia Torres began her career with the company in 2001 as a financial analyst and was named CFO of Nexa Peru, formerly Milpo, in 2014.
- Mr. Menck joined the company in 2016 and served as Head of treasury & investor relations prior to being nominated as CFO in January 2019.
The company has initiated a search to identify its next CFO