Core Scientific produces 1,138 self-mined bitcoins in May
Jun. 06, 2022 9:47 AM ETCore Scientific, Inc. (CORZ)BTC-USDBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) has produced 1,138 self-mined bitcoins (BTC-USD) in May, up from 1,121 in April, according to its monthly update.
- “We are now operating over 170,000 high-performance ASICs servers in our five data centers and produced 1,138 bitcoins for our own account in May, more than any other public company in North America,” said Core Scientific CEO Mike Levitt.
- The company operated a total of 180K servers of all types in its data centers within Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina and North Dakota.
- It mined an average of 36.7 bitcoins (BTC-USD) per day, a decline from April's daily average of 37.4, driven by increases in the bitcoin network difficulty, in addition to multiple curtailments in response to local grid operations, the company said.
- As of May 31, the crypto miner held 8,058 bitcoins (BTC-USD) produced from operations and operated its own fleet of more than 90K ASICs servers, producing 9.2 exahashes per second ("EH/s").
- In the beginning of June, Core Scientific's price target got lowered at BTIG.