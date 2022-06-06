Roku Channel launches Spanish-language hub for free content
Jun. 06, 2022 9:51 AM ETRoku, Inc. (ROKU)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) has launched a Spanish-language offering directly within its Roku Channel targeting U.S. Hispanic audiences.
- Roku's Espacio Latino will feature thousands of hours of free movies and shows in Spanish at launch, some of which are original and exclusive, along with popular English titles dubbed and subtitled. A new original title, Natural Born Narco, will debut July 8.
- It will include more than 50 Spanish-language live TV channels, of which more than 25 are new to The Roku Channel. It will also offer Spanish-language premium subscriptions.
- Roku's (ROKU) working with new partners on the offering, including NBCUniversal Telemundo, Hemisphere Media Group, Cisneros Media, Canela.TV, The Weather Channel en Español and Eurochannel, along with key existing partners in Lionsgate, Cinedigm, A+E Networks, BBC Studios, Sony Pictures Television, Film Movement, Pantaya, EstrellaTV, TelevisaUnivision, beIN SPORTS and more.
- "The user appetite for free Spanish-language content on The Roku Channel is strong," the company says. "Nearly 70% of Spanish language viewing households watching The Roku Channel do not have pay TV and they use The Roku Channel 3-plus days per week."