OceanPal announces time charter contract for Capesize dry bulk vessel

Jun. 06, 2022 9:56 AM ETOceanPal Inc. (OP)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP) entered into a time charter contract with Koch Shipping, Singapore for its Capesize dry bulk vessel, the m/v Salt Lake City.
  • The gross charter rate is $29,750/day for a period of minimum four months up to maximum seven months; charter is expected to commence on June 8, 2022. 
  • The m/v Salt Lake City is currently chartered to C Transport Maritime, Bermuda at a gross charter rate of $13K/day.
  • The employment is expected to generate ~$3.57M of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.
  • Current fleet consists of 3 dry bulk vessels.
