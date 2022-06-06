Duke Realty urged by shareholder to engage with Prologis

Jun. 06, 2022 9:57 AM ETDuke Realty Corporation (DRE), PLDBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Duke Realty corporate headquarters. Duke Realty owns and operates more than 149 million square feet of logistics properties.

jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Real estate investor Jonathan Litt urged Duke Realty's (NYSE:DRE) board to "actively engage with" Prologis (NYSE:PLD) after it rejected an all-stock transaction from PLD in May.
  • Duke Realty (DRE), is edging down 0.2% in early Monday trading, to $53.14, but is still up from its closing price $49.58 on the day of the offer. Prologis's (PLD) proposal had valued Duke (DRE) shares at a 29% premium to its May 9 closing price.
  • Litt's Land & Buildings Investment Management owns stakes in both Duke (DRE) and Prologis (PLD). However, as of March 31, the fund's 13F filing showed no holdings in either stock.
  • Last month, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Duke Realty (DRE) to Outperform, calling Prologis's (PLD) offer for the industrial REIT compelling.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.