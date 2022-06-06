Duke Realty urged by shareholder to engage with Prologis
Jun. 06, 2022 9:57 AM ETDuke Realty Corporation (DRE), PLDBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Real estate investor Jonathan Litt urged Duke Realty's (NYSE:DRE) board to "actively engage with" Prologis (NYSE:PLD) after it rejected an all-stock transaction from PLD in May.
- Duke Realty (DRE), is edging down 0.2% in early Monday trading, to $53.14, but is still up from its closing price $49.58 on the day of the offer. Prologis's (PLD) proposal had valued Duke (DRE) shares at a 29% premium to its May 9 closing price.
- Litt's Land & Buildings Investment Management owns stakes in both Duke (DRE) and Prologis (PLD). However, as of March 31, the fund's 13F filing showed no holdings in either stock.
- Last month, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Duke Realty (DRE) to Outperform, calling Prologis's (PLD) offer for the industrial REIT compelling.