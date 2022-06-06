Activist fund manager Elliott Management has sued the London Metal Exchange for $456M in damages following the suspension and cancellation of nickel trades (LN1:COM) on the platform earlier this year.

The LME suspended its nickel market on March 8 and canceled $3.9B of trades after prices surged in a massive short squeeze in a crisis that shook the metals industry.

Elliott's lawsuit claims the cancellation was "unlawful on public law grounds and/or constituted a violation of their human rights," according to Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd., which owns the LME.

The LME said the cancellations were made "retrospectively to take the market back to the last point in time at which the LME could be confident that the market was operating in an orderly manner."

The LME has come under increased scrutiny from European regulators following the nickel (LN1:COM) trading debacle; it has since proposed measures to improve transparency and stability in the over-the-counter metals market, including more frequent disclosures of all positions.

Commodity funds and other participants abandoned the metal after the March meltdown, causing nickel volumes on the LME to plunge in April.