DiDi pulls Chinese tech stocks north as big gains lift sector

Chinese tech and Internet stocks roared to life, Monday, with DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) leading the charge following reports that Beijing regulators are set to end a cybersecurity probe of the ride-sharing giant.

DiDi (DIDI) shares surged more than 56% in early trading after the Wall Street Journal reported that Chinese government officials will not only call a halt to their long-running probe of DiDi (DIDI), but put an end to a ban on DiDi (DIDI) adding new users to its platform. The move will allow DiDi's (DIDI) app to be available again on app stores in China as early as this week.

While DiDi (DIDI) was the ultimate beneficiary of the day's gains, other Chinese tech bellwethers were able to claim victories across Wall Street as investors didn't hold back with their positive sentiment about the sector and its prospects.

Alibaba (BABA) climbed more than 7%, Baidu (BIDU) and Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY) were each up by more than 3%, Weibo (WB) shares rose 7%, NetEase (NTES) climbed more than 3% and JD.com (JD) scored a gain of more than 7%.

Chinese ETFs also put in a strong performance, with the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) among the biggest gainers, as it climbed by 7%.

In late May, DiDi (DIDI) said it had filed the necessary paperwork with the Securities and Exchange Commission as part of its plans to de-list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange. DiDi (DIDI) is planning to list its shares in Hong Kong after it leaves U.S. stock markets.